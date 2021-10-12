© 2021 KBBI
check the pantry

  • Ground beef
    Education
    Ground Beef
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    With grilling season upon us, Jeff Lockwood breaks out the grinder to see what grinding technique means for a hamburger patty. Plus buns and onion…
  • Green onions
    Education
    Green Onions
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    Green onions are more than just a last-minute garnish. For this week's Check the Pantry, Jeff Lockwood makes the classic Chinese snack scallion pancakes…
  • kbbi_moose.jpg
    Local News
    Coffee Table - Wednesday, April 21, 2021: KBBI's State of the Station
    Kathleen Gustafson
    ,
    In advance of this Friday and Saturday’s spring membership drive, KBBI General Manager Josh Krohn, Development Director Loren Barrett and Board of…
  • Do-piazza and toor dal
    Education
    Ghee
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    It's time to brown some butter - Jeff Lockwood goes into the kitchen to get his Maillard reaction on, and then make a couple of Indian dishes using the…
  • Green Bell Peppers
    Education
    Green Bell Peppers
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    Green bell peppers make a nice springboard to cooking up the New Orleans brunch classic grillades and grits. Host Jeff Lockwood expounds at length on his…
  • Coffee
    Education
    Coffee
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    For many of us, coffee is utilitarian, the tool that knocks us awake in the morning. For Justice Sky, of Ano Kissaten Coffee Roasters, it's much more than…
  • Sparkling Wine
    Education
    Sparkling Wine
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    Bubbles aren't just for special occasions. The Grog Shop's Patrick Driscoll leads a tasting panel with Teri Robl, Grady Avant, and John Cottingham through…
  • Dacquoise
    Education
    Almonds
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    Jeff Lockwood makes a Basque cake and a dacquoise with almond flour, then heads into Teri Robl's kitchen for an Italian tomato sauce with almonds and a…
  • Red Salmon
    Education
    Red Salmon Part I
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    On this week's Check the Pantry, host Jeff Lockwood jumps aboard his old boat the F/V Captain Cook for a day of purse seining for red salmon with skipper…
  • Fried chicken coated with cornstarch
    Education
    Cornstarch
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    Jeff Lockwood explores some of the many uses of cornstarch, and gets involved in some rather unpleasant tasting experiences. Produced at KBBI AM 890 in…
