Coffee Table - January 6, 2021: KPBSD teachers' roundtable

Teachers in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District have to approach the new semester in a variety of ever-changing ways, sometimes from home, sometimes in their classrooms.
KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson hosted a roundtable discussion with KBPSD educators on New Year's Eve.
Winter Marshall Allen - Special Education and Intensive Needs Coordinator Homer High School,
Kim Bates - 2nd Grade Teacher at Mountainview Elementary, Nathan Erfurth - History and Government Teacher at Soldotna High School and Kyle Schneider - Choral Director and History Teacher at Homer High.