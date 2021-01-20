Coffee Table - January 6, 2021: KPBSD teachers' roundtable

Teachers in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District have to approach the new semester in a variety of ever-changing ways, sometimes from home, sometimes in their classrooms.

KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson hosted a roundtable discussion with KBPSD educators on New Year's Eve.

Click on the audio to hear:

Winter Marshall Allen - Special Education and Intensive Needs Coordinator Homer High School,

Kim Bates - 2nd Grade Teacher at Mountainview Elementary, Nathan Erfurth - History and Government Teacher at Soldotna High School and Kyle Schneider - Choral Director and History Teacher at Homer High.



Part 1 of The Coffee Table, broadcast on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 on KBBI. Host: Kathleen Gustafson. Guests: Winter Marshall-Allen, Kim Bates, Nathan Erfurth and Kyle Schneider - KPBSD teachers.