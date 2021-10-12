-
Click on the audio for this Back to School edition of Coffee Table.Join host, Kathleen Gustafson and guests:Pegge Erkeneff ; Spokesperson for Kenai…
The incoming superintendent of the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District gave a report to the borough assembly last night. While Clayton Holland’s…
In the 2021-2022 school year, Billeen Carlson at Nikolaevsk School offers project-based courses using a hybrid learning model, combining aspects of on and…
This morning on the regular, Thursday Covid Brief, Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital talks about how to get a vaccine today and how to make an…
The arts community in Homer continues to find ways to adapt and thrive, even in the context of an epidemic.On this episode of Coffee Table, join host,…
On this mornings Brief, Pegge Erkeneff, representing Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, talks about new scheduling protocols for schools, and…
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education has selected a new superintendent. Clayton Holland, currently an assistant superintendent…
Teachers in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District have to approach the new semester in a variety of ever-changing ways, sometimes from home,…
On this morning's COVID-19 Brief, panelists:Pegge Erkenef, Spokesperson for Kenai Peninsula Borough School District,Jenny Carroll from the City of…
Teachers and administrators are already back to work. They're preparing for students to return to classrooms on August 24. How will schools be able to…