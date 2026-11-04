Wednesday Evening 11/04/2026

Homer’s two incumbent city council members lead after Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results from the city; and on Thursday November 5th Homer Public Library will host “The Once and Future Short Story,” a discussion with local writers Nancy Lord, Rich Chiappone and Nikki Ervice.

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