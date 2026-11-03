Tuesday Morning 11/03/2026

The superintendent of the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District says school board members should vote down a proposed elementary charter school in Soldotna; and the federal government has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Alaska as part of a nationwide effort to boost the health of the United States’ rural communities.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.