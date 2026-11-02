Monday Evening 11/02/2026

The superintendent of the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District says school board members should vote down a proposed elementary charter school in Soldotna; and the federal government has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Alaska as part of a nationwide effort to boost the health of the United States’ rural communities.

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