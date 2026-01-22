Thursday Evening 01/22/2026

Cook Inlet could welcome Greek traffic in the form of liquefied natural gas shipping containers if a new Alaska LNG Project partnership comes to fruition; and the Alaska Legislature is back in session. Lawmakers in the House and Senate gaveled in Tuesday.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.