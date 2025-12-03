Wednesday Evening 12/03/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly worked through a packed agenda last night, with much of the attention on a presentation about investigative grand juries and a resolution tied to rising property assessments; and republicans in the Alaska House of Representatives have a new leader.

