Monday Morning 11/10/2025

The University of Alaska Board of Regents approved increasing tuition across the board by 4% next year on Friday, despite an initial proposal of only 3%; fishing jobs in Alaska are down for the fifth year in a row; and the last time the U.S. Arctic Research Commission met in Kodiak, Bill Clinton was president. This week the independent federal agency held its 121st meeting, on the island, over the course of two days.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by The Homer Foundation. Helping our communities thrive since 1991 by providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Join us at the Annual Meeting on Thursday, November 13th at 5 PM at Kenai Peninsula College. Hear stories of impact and learn how generosity is shaping our future by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, community, and connection.