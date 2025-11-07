Friday Evening 11/07/2025

The University of Alaska Board of Regents approved increasing tuition across the board by 4% next year on Friday, despite an initial proposal of only 3%; fishing jobs in Alaska are down for the fifth year in a row; and the last time the U.S. Arctic Research Commission met in Kodiak, Bill Clinton was president. This week the independent federal agency held its 121st meeting, on the island, over the course of two days.

