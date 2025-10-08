© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Morning 10/08/2025

By Josh Krohn
Published October 8, 2025 at 7:50 AM AKDT
Bering Sea crabbers will see a boost in harvest caps this season. Top state lawmakers say they’re investigating why $50 million from the state’s primary savings account was invested in an outside private equity fund. State officials have made the first known detection of an ”economically significant” pest of honey bees in Alaska.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by The Homer Foundation. Helping our communities thrive since 1991 by providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Join us at the Annual Meeting on Thursday, November 13th at 5 PM at Kenai Peninsula College. Hear stories of impact and learn how generosity is shaping our future by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, community, and connection.

Josh Krohn
