Wednesday Morning 10/08/2025

Bering Sea crabbers will see a boost in harvest caps this season. Top state lawmakers say they’re investigating why $50 million from the state’s primary savings account was invested in an outside private equity fund. State officials have made the first known detection of an ”economically significant” pest of honey bees in Alaska.

