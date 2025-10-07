Tuesday Evening 10/07/2025

Bering Sea crabbers will see a boost in harvest caps this season. Top state lawmakers say they’re investigating why $50 million from the state’s primary savings account was invested in an outside private equity fund. State officials have made the first known detection of an ”economically significant” pest of honey bees in Alaska.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.