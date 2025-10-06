Monday Morning 10/06/2025

An Alaska Superior Court judge sentenced an Anchor Point man to 17 years in prison Wednesday for weapons misconduct, terroristic threatening and assault. A Seward man will spend five years in prison for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material. The federal government shut down Wednesday after Congress failed to authorize spending. Until lawmakers hash out a compromise, departments and agencies around the country are closed. Nearly 100 large whales were reported entangled around the U.S. in 2024 – almost a 50 percent increase from 2023.

