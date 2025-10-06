© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 10/06/2025

By Josh Krohn
Published October 6, 2025 at 7:50 AM AKDT
An Alaska Superior Court judge sentenced an Anchor Point man to 17 years in prison Wednesday for weapons misconduct, terroristic threatening and assault. A Seward man will spend five years in prison for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material. The federal government shut down Wednesday after Congress failed to authorize spending. Until lawmakers hash out a compromise, departments and agencies around the country are closed. Nearly 100 large whales were reported entangled around the U.S. in 2024 – almost a 50 percent increase from 2023.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by The Homer Foundation. Helping our communities thrive since 1991 by providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Join us at the Annual Meeting on Thursday, November 13th at 5 PM at Kenai Peninsula College. Hear stories of impact and learn how generosity is shaping our future by visiting www.homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, community, and connection.

