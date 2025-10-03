Friday Morning 10/03/2025

Voters in the Kenai Peninsula Borough will decide several local propositions in the October 7th election; the federal government shut down Wednesday after Congress failed to authorize spending, until lawmakers hash out a compromise, departments and agencies around the country are closed; and the City of Soldotna is asking the Alaska Municipal League to hold its summer 2027 conference at the Soldotna Field House.

