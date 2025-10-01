Wednesday Evening 10/01/2025

An Alaskan researcher has been honored with an award from the national nonprofit Association of Zoos and Aquariums; and Seward residents are trying to determine a path forward for their aging electric utility – again.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.