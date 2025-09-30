Tuesday Evening 09/30/2025

The editor and most of the reporters at two Kenai Peninsula newspapers have announced their resignations, citing corporate interference in news coverage after a state lawmaker complained about a story. On paper, Soldotna area voters will consider three candidates when they choose a new representative for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly during next week’s municipal election. The University of Alaska Fairbanks canceled morning classes on Tuesday as police investigated an alleged bomb threat. A subsequent UAF press release said that no explosive devices were found after a search of campus.

