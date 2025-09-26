© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 09/26/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published September 26, 2025 at 5:02 PM AKDT
It’s been almost eight months since contract negotiations kicked off between the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and its two largest employee unions, this month the district proposed financial packages that cover employee raises and health insurance; and President Donald Trump announced plans to increase the cost of some types of work visas last week.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
