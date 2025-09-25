Thursday Evening 09/25/2025

Alaska State Troopers shot and killed a wanted man in Anchor Point Wednesday; the Prince William Sound Regional Citizen Advisory Council met in Cordova, Alaska; and the Exit Glacier Trail in Seward is closed until further notice after two people were attacked by a brown bear while hiking Wednesday.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.