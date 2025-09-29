Monday Evening 09/29/2025

A Homer Republican state representative is declaring victory after pressuring the local newspaper to revise a story about a vigil honoring Charlie Kirk. The Alaska LNG Project netted two more agreements earlier this month during an energy conference in Italy.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.