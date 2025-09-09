Tuesday Evening 09/16/2025

Homer High School held their annual homecoming football game last Saturday with a week of events leading up to the gameAlaskans and, really, the rest of the world can expect a La Niña climate pattern this winterA small plane with two people onboard safely made an emergency landing on the Seward Highway this morning near Girdwood, according to local firefighters.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 years of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

