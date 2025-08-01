© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 08/01/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published August 1, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
With sleds, shovels and recycled wood chips, kids in a new Homer youth program helped maintain a local trail this week; and Homer’s Marina Co, incoming 2025 senior at Homer High School had the opportunity to attend the Yale Young Global Scholars Program this summer.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
