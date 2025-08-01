Friday Evening 08/01/2025

With sleds, shovels and recycled wood chips, kids in a new Homer youth program helped maintain a local trail this week; and Homer’s Marina Co, incoming 2025 senior at Homer High School had the opportunity to attend the Yale Young Global Scholars Program this summer.

