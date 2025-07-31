Thursday Evening 07/31/2025

Alaska Wildlife Troopers on the Kenai Peninsula have issued several citations this season for fishing violations at Kenai’s personal use dipnet fishery, which opened on July 10; and legislators are planning to arrive soon in Juneau for the special session scheduled to kick off Saturday morning.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.