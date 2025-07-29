© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 08/05/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published July 29, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

A small plane crash in Soldotna has left one person seriously injured and one with minor injuries, according to the National Transportation Safety Board; Alaska lawmakers on Saturday voted to override Governor Mike Dunleavy’s veto of state funding for public schools; and Gov. Mike Dunleavy is ordering “efficiency reviews” of state agencies and asking departments to use artificial intelligence software as part of an effort to identify budget cuts.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 years of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez