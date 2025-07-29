Tuesday Evening 08/05/2025

A small plane crash in Soldotna has left one person seriously injured and one with minor injuries, according to the National Transportation Safety Board; Alaska lawmakers on Saturday voted to override Governor Mike Dunleavy’s veto of state funding for public schools; and Gov. Mike Dunleavy is ordering “efficiency reviews” of state agencies and asking departments to use artificial intelligence software as part of an effort to identify budget cuts.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 years of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

