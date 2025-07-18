Friday Evening 07/18/2025

Dr. Steve Anderson, geologist with the University of Colorado, now living in Ninilchik, will provide a presentation on “what rocks can tell us about the future” at the KPC campus on Tuesday July 22.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.