Monday Evening 07/14/2025

Pet owners in Homer brought their dogs to a free vaccination clinic today, hosted by Homer Animal Friends at the United Methodist Church on East End Road; and dozens of eager dipnetters flocked to the mouth of the Kenai River on Thursday for opening day of Kenai’s personal use fishery.

