Thursday Morning 06/26/2025

The commercial lingcod season opens in Cook Inlet at midnight on July 1, the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward has admitted five harbor seal pups from across the state in the last two weeks, and a federal bill that would likely include cuts to Medicaid passed the United States House and is being considered by the Senate.

