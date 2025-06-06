© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 06/06/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published June 6, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Homer’s Pratt Museum will open the summer season with a presentation and reception for artist Sharlene Cline’s “Connected” today; the deadline has passed to apply for three volunteer board seats that help guide key public services across the southern Kenai Peninsula; and young anglers will have a designated area to fish for king salmon this Saturday at the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon on the Homer Spit.

