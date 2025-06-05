Thursday Evening 06/05/2025

Homer’s Pratt Museum will open the summer season with a presentation and reception for artist Sharlene Cline’s “Connected” on Friday, June 6; the Homer City Council held a special meeting Monday night to discuss plans for expanding Homer’s Harbor; and three harbor seal pups are receiving care at the Alaska SeaLife Center, including one rescued last week from a beach in Homer.

