Thursday Morning 06/05/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved next year’s property tax rates and passed a resolution honoring a Homer resident who died earlier this year at its meeting Tuesday night, and outdoor murals are few and far between on the Kenai Peninsula, especially in the borough’s most populated city of Kenai.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.