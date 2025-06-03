Tuesday Morning 06/03/2025

The driver in a fatal Seward Highway crash over the weekend now faces charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence. The Trump administration in March signed an executive order to dismantle the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which funds public library programs around the country. A Kodiak fisherman was sentenced last month to a year in jail for illegally shipping diseased Tanner crab from Alaska to Washington.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

