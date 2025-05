Thursday Morning 05/29/2025

A driver died after their vehicle went off the road and rolled into the Anchor River early Tuesday morning, and a hiker from Seward was struck by a massive boulder on Saturday and spent almost two hours pinned face-down in a glacial creek.

