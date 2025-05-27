Tuesday Morning 05/27/2025

If you’ve ever thought about buying land to build a home in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, the conditions just got a lot more favorable, and nearly 600 seniors graduated from the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District this week, marking a continued decline in student enrollment.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

