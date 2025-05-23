© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 05/23/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published May 23, 2025 at 5:21 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

National Maritime Day was yesterday, a small but important holiday recognizing the hard work that goes into a career at sea; and nearly 600 seniors graduated from the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District this week, marking a continued decline in student enrollment.

