Pier One Theatre opens their 52nd season on the spit this Friday; and nearly 60 pieces of art made by women is the subject of this month’s main installment at the Kenai Art Center.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.