Friday Evening 05/30/2025

Volunteers this week recovered the remains of three people missing since their boat capsized in Kachemak Bay last summer. A hiker from Seward was struck by a massive boulder on Saturday and spent almost two hours pinned face-down in a glacial creek. A prematurely born harbor seal pup was rescued earlier this month from a beach near Kenai.

