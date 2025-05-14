Wednesday Morning 05/14/2025

A young sea otter rescued from a Homer beach is now under care at the

Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward; and Homer’s artist and writer Brianna

Allen is putting together the next version of the Momologue Collective,

a book of stories she collected from over 200 moms about their

experiences in motherhood that was published in 2022.

