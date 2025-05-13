© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 05/13/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published May 13, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
A young sea otter rescued from a Homer beach is now under care at the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward; and Homer’s artist and writer Brianna Allen is putting together the next version of the Momologue Collective, a book of stories she collected from over 200 moms about their experiences in motherhood that was published in 2022.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 years of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
