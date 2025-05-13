Tuesday Evening 05/13/2025

A young sea otter rescued from a Homer beach is now under care at the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward; and Homer’s artist and writer Brianna Allen is putting together the next version of the Momologue Collective, a book of stories she collected from over 200 moms about their experiences in motherhood that was published in 2022.

