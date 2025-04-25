Friday Evening 04/25/2025

Kenai Peninsula Community Choir and the Homer High School choir will perform a premier oratorio for voice and strings composed by Timothy Takach on Friday and Saturday evening starting at 7 p.m. at the Mariner Theatre; and volunteers in Homer are building Kachemak Bay State Park’s first organized response procedure.

