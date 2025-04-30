© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 04/30/2025

By Josh Krohn
Published April 30, 2025 at 2:28 PM AKDT
Kachemak Bay Family Clinic will offer a free Saturday sex education workshop on May 3rd for youth ages 12-14 at their clinic facility on Ben Walters Lane. Salt brine is one way the Alaska Department of Transportation treats Kenai Peninsula roadways in the winter, one Seward High School freshman was recognized for introducing a road treatment alternative.

Josh Krohn
