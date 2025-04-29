© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 04/29/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published April 29, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

A Homer pilot and passenger from Anchorage died Monday afternoon in a plane crash near the small Kenai Peninsula community of Nanwalek; the Homer City Council passed a series of measures, postponed two items and heard from visitors at its meeting last night; and Homer’s first cruise ship for the season, the Viking Venus, with Viking Ocean Cruises will arrive in Homer on Wednesday morning.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 years of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez