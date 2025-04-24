© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 04/24/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published April 24, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
On Wednesday, student representatives from five high schools on the Kenai Peninsula gathered in Homer for a district wide student council meeting; local growers will dig into everything from compost piles to climate-resilient farming this weekend at the first Southcentral Growers Conference in Homer; and the state board that regulates big game guides and outfitters is one step closer to having a permanent administrator.

