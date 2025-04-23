Wednesday Evening 04/23/2025

For the second year in a row, state lawmakers failed to override the governor’s veto of a bill that would have increased funding for K-12 schools by $1,000 per student. Last week the lower Kenai Peninsula chapter of Future Farmers of America joined the 49th Alaska 2025 state convention in the Hoskins Building at the Palmer fairgrounds.

