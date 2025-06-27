Friday Evening 06/27/2025

Dipnetting opened Wednesday on the Kasilof River. The fishery is open 24 hours a day through the first week of August, unless closed by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Homer’s Ted Carter, a retired eighth grade science teacher, originally from Cleveland, Ohio, provided a guest presentation at the Homer Public Library on June 19th to introduce listeners to the history of the federally acknowledged holiday, Juneteenth, and what it celebrates.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.