Tuesday Evening 04/22/2025

Lawmakers are taking public testimony this week on a bill that would raise Alaska’s age of sexual consent from 16 to 18; Alaska’s freshman Congressman, Nick Begich III, hasn’t done much related to fisheries in his first 100 days in office. But during a commercial fisheries trade show in Kodiak last week, the Republican highlighted some seafood-related measures in the works and heard from local fishermen; and some federal workers in Juneau were fired again this month after the Supreme Court declined to reverse the Trump administration's efforts to shrink the federal workforce.

