Friday Evening 04/18/2025

Snowmelt and sunshine typically herald the arrival of spring – but for the Kenai Peninsula’s public employees, it’s also budget season; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough won’t ask state lawmakers to expand its taxing powers – for now.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 years of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.