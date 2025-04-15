© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 04/15/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published April 15, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The City of Homer is moving forward with a long-planned road and water project in Old Town. But at last night’s city council meeting, the project drew opposition from area business owners and residents, who said the timeline could hurt their operations during the summer season; and Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration released a long-delayed study on state worker salaries last week.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 years of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez