KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 04/01/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published April 8, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Thousands on the Kenai Peninsula lost power Sunday after a power plant in Anchorage went offline; the Kenai Peninsula School District has been offering Mass Band, an opportunity for schools to come together for a workshop and performance since the early 1980’s. This evening the event is being held at Homer High School; and Soldotna Republican Reps. Bill Elam and Justin Ruffridge have introduced their first bills of the 34th Alaska Legislature.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
