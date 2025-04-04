© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 04/04/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published April 4, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The North Pacific Fisheries Management Council is in the middle of a spring meeting that started Monday and is being held virtually rather than in person due to the availability of federal staff participation; and Kachemak Bay Campus in Homer will offer free computer classes in April through the Adult Education program.

