KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 03/31/2025

By Josh Krohn
Published March 31, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The pilot recently rescued off of a small plane in an icy, Kenai Peninsula lake may face disciplinary consequences, and be responsible for cleaning up the wreck. Mariners around Kodiak and across coastal Alaska rely on weather data coming from marine buoys to stay safe out on the water. The annual Oil Spill Response training for fishing vessels starts on April 1st through the 4th in Kodiak, April 7th through the 10th in Homer, and April 13 and 14 in Seward, with additional training later in the month in Cordova, Valdez, and Whittier. Just hours remain today for Alaskans to apply for a 2025 Permanent Fund Dividend check.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

Josh Krohn
