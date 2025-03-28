Friday Morning 03/28/2025

Caregivers in Homer gathered last week to support state legislation to increase oversight of in-home care services and attempt to boost caregivers’ wages and benefits, and Homer High School junior Marina Co introduces the first local community job fair, scheduled to showcase potential summer employment positions in the community.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

